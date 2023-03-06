Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hippo Stock Performance

Shares of Hippo stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,421. Hippo has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $363.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIPO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hippo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 365,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 103,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

