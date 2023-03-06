Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hippo Stock Performance
Shares of Hippo stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,421. Hippo has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $363.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIPO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
About Hippo
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
