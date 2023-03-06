Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

HIBB opened at $67.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 15.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 153.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

