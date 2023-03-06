Hermez Network Price Tops $4.90 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.90 or 0.00021846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $179.06 million and approximately $317,138.02 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00039196 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022323 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00219211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,430.06 or 0.99980917 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.11653825 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $260,312.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.