Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Update

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,140,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 10,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HLF shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 715,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,169. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 19,675 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,328.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,675 shares of company stock valued at $498,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1,971.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 33,786 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

