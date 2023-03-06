Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 905,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 731,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
HEPA opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
