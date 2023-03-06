Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.6 days.
Heineken Price Performance
HKHHF remained flat at $88.30 on Friday. 482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358. Heineken has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $88.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02.
Heineken Company Profile
