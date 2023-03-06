HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Director Sells $83,190.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HEICO Stock Performance
Shares of HEICO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.40. 262,951 shares of the company traded hands.
HEICO Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEICO (HEI-A)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.