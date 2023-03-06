Hedera (HBAR) Trading 12.9% Lower This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $24.45 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00073059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00053571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00024142 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,969,628,248 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 27,969,628,247.845043 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06365292 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $23,428,520.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

