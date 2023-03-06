HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 236.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,414 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.46% of HealthEquity worth $25,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,378,000 after buying an additional 373,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,221,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,330,000 after buying an additional 232,691 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $65.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

