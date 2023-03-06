Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Short Interest Up 9.7% in February

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.61. 2,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41. Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 8.96%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.