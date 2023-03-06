Head-To-Head Review: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) & Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -541.57% -112.63% Precision BioSciences -505.97% -119.45% -43.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precision BioSciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential downside of 62.12%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.29%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Precision BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.73 million ($19.20) -0.17 Precision BioSciences $115.53 million 1.03 -$30.60 million ($1.52) -0.70

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. It operates through the United States and Israel geographical segments. The company was founded by Silvia Noiman on December 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s proprietary genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane on January 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

