Head-To-Head Analysis: Avantax (AVTA) & Its Rivals

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Avantax to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avantax and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million $420.25 million 3.21 Avantax Competitors $3.86 billion $653.75 million -2.25

Avantax’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Avantax. Avantax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avantax Competitors 272 1208 1762 67 2.49

This is a summary of current recommendations for Avantax and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Avantax currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.36%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 25.42%. Given Avantax’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avantax has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03% Avantax Competitors -43.70% 3.75% -0.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Avantax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax’s peers have a beta of 6.18, meaning that their average stock price is 518% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avantax beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

