H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.47

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 33983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $353.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $17,019,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $14,900,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,535,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,690,000 after purchasing an additional 309,211 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 163,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

