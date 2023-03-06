HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC cut its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,829 shares during the quarter. HCI Group accounts for 2.1% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 8.68% of HCI Group worth $29,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 60.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Price Performance

NYSE HCI traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.12. 60,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.24%.

HCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

About HCI Group

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.