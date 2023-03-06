HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 222.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.95. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,117,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

