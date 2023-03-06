Hays (LON:HAS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Hays Price Performance

Shares of LON:HAS traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 121 ($1.46). The company had a trading volume of 3,983,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00. Hays has a 52-week low of GBX 98.75 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 132 ($1.59). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.33. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,344.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hays Company Profile

In related news, insider James Hilton bought 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £20,088 ($24,240.38). 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

