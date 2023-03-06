Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 155,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 1,196.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Hawkins Increases Dividend

NASDAQ HWKN traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $40.68. 29,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,039. The firm has a market cap of $856.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.