Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 155,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 1,196.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th.
Hawkins Stock Performance
Hawkins Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Further Reading
