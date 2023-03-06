Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Update

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 475,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,758.0 days.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of HNSBF stock remained flat at $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.
About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)
