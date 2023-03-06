Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HWCPZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.29. 9,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

