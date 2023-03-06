GYEN Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. GYEN has a total market cap of $39.48 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GYEN

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

