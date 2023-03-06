GXChain One Day Volume Reaches $1,106.30 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $33.25 million and $1,106.30 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001969 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006823 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

