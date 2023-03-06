Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 130,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 116,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

