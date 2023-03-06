Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Green Technology Metals Price Performance
GTMLF stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59. Green Technology Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$0.75.
Green Technology Metals Company Profile
