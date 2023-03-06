Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Green Technology Metals Price Performance

GTMLF stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59. Green Technology Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$0.75.

Get Green Technology Metals alerts:

Green Technology Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Green Technology Metals Limited, an exploration and development company, focuses on the exploration and development of lithium projects in Canada. The company holds 80% interest in the Ontario Lithium projects, including Seymour, Root, Wisa, and Allison, as well as interests in other projects, such as Pennock Lake, Root Bay, Superb Lake, and Gathering Lake covering an area of 407.97 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Technology Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Technology Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.