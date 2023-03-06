Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

GDLC stock traded down 0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 48,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,255. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.22. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 52-week low of 3.75 and a 52-week high of 24.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.