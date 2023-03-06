Governance OHM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $623,107.79 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,712.97 or 0.12090502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $623,107.79 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002052 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00422869 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.61 or 0.28583133 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000219 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
