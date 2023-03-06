Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.16. Gogoro shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 16,688 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GGR shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Gogoro from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gogoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Gogoro Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 25.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro during the second quarter worth about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gogoro by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,959,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogoro during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gogoro by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

