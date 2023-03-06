goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Update

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 346,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 768.0 days.

goeasy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.25. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38. goeasy has a one year low of $72.55 and a one year high of $115.50.

Get goeasy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.