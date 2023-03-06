Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 924,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 742,571 shares.The stock last traded at $19.35 and had previously closed at $19.36.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

