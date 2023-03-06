Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,800 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 516,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

CLOU opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $591.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

