Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $6.30 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 6.6% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,644,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874,165. The firm has a market cap of $461.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.87.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

