Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. Purchases 2,000 Shares

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 1.7 %

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,666. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $541.06 million, a PE ratio of -169.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

