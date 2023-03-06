Gifto Price Down 32.6% This Week (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $55.57 million and $10.50 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

