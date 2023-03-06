GICTrade (GICT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28,960.35

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, GICTrade has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market cap of $94.20 million and $28,960.35 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95163399 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,730.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

