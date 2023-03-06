Genocea Biosciences (GNCAQ) & Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Rating) is one of 278 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Genocea Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Genocea Biosciences Competitors 953 3935 10901 165 2.64

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genocea Biosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 77.06%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million -$33.20 million 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Competitors $765.42 million $109.34 million -2.77

Genocea Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences. Genocea Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Genocea Biosciences Competitors -5,120.94% -107.02% -38.25%

Summary

Genocea Biosciences peers beat Genocea Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform, ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-011, an investigational adoptive T cell therapy and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

