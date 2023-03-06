Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 174,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 505.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 200.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

GNE stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. 46,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,411. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

About Genie Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

(Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.