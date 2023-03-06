Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Down to $19.58

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.58, but opened at $18.98. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 444,039 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $770.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

In related news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $43,937.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,917.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $49,793.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $43,937.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,917.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 147,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 418,497 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

