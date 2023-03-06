Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Up 8.5% in February

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 158,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNSS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Genasys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Genasys from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genasys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Genasys stock remained flat at $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,267. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Genasys has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

