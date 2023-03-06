Geegoopuzzle Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $7.19 or 0.00032053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $6.18 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 7.23451959 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $642,329.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

