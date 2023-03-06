GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.08

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.08 and last traded at $76.94, with a volume of 809535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Edward Jones started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.