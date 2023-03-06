GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.08

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.08 and last traded at $76.94, with a volume of 809535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Edward Jones started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
