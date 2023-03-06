Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $5.16

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.04. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 1,674,308 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 2.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.48 and a beta of -0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu
About Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
- Kohl’s Earnings Were So Bad. They’re Actually Good
- Is Lordstown Motors Ready To RIDE Higher?
- Wealth Distribution Changes at Petrobras
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.