Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $5.16

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.04. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 1,674,308 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.48 and a beta of -0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

About Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,779,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 238,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,084,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 1,772,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 7,692.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

