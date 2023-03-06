Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.58

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 22896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

