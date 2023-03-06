Gala (GALA) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Gala (GALA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Gala has a market cap of $253.54 million and approximately $105.30 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

