G999 (G999) Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,815.35 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00071471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023644 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003511 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.