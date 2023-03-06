Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $498.74 million, a PE ratio of -52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Funko has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Funko

In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth $3,272,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,119,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $674,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.