Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 745,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Full House Resorts news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,070 shares of company stock worth $100,283 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,662,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 3,475.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 624,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 610,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,685. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

