Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,779.0 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

OTCMKTS FJTNF remained flat at $8.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Fuji Media has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

About Fuji Media

(Get Rating)

Read More

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.