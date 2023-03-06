Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.84 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

