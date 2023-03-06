Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,400 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 330,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Forestar Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Forestar Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

FOR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 58,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,988. The firm has a market cap of $713.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

