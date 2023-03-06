Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading 13.7% Higher

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) shares traded up 13.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58. 253,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the average session volume of 52,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Focus Graphite Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.