Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BDL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.74. 4,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.

